Three times Malaika Arora was UPSET and ANGRY on MTV Supermodel of The Year

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is known for her impeccable fashion preferences, her timeless beauty and her stunning dance moves. The actress is quite jovial and always wears a smile on her face. She is one of those celebrities who can probably bring a smile on everyone’s face with her warm gestures.

Malaika has been associated with several television shows as a judge, on of them is MTV Supermodel of The Year. Malaika belonging to a fashion industry predominantly was quite involved in the show and hence would get upset if she would a contestant taking the stage as an opportunity for granted.

Here we bring to you three instances wherein Malika got upset or angry. Malaika was evidently upset with a contestant Renee Kujur as despite being quite experienced, Renee was not pushing herself to perform better. Rather, Renee back answered the judges. Have a look at the video:

2. Malaika got disappointed with Yukti Thareja’s performance during semi-finale. She felt that Yukti didn’t perform as per her capabilities and could have done far better. Have a look at the video:

3. Malaika was evidently angry on a contestant Manila Pradhan during the finale task. Malaika asked Manila to not be stupid and use her brain. Malaika’s words made Manila perform better. Manila Pradhan eventually lifted the title of MTV Supermodel of The Year. Have a look at the video:

Which of these moments you find the best? Hit the comment section below.

