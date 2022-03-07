Thrilled to share screen space with Rupali Ganguli, says 'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta

Actor Adhik Mehta, who recently entered the popular TV show 'Anupamaa', recalls being a huge fan of iconic sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' which also starred Rupali Ganguly, who plays the protagonist in his current show.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 11:30
Thrilled to share screen space with Rupali Ganguli, says 'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta

MUMBAI: Actor Adhik Mehta, who recently entered the popular TV show 'Anupamaa', recalls being a huge fan of iconic sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' which also starred Rupali Ganguly, who plays the protagonist in his current show.

He says: "I'm thrilled to share screen space with my favourite Rupali Ganguly. My mom and I used to watch 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and were huge fans of the show. It was a fun ride and classic show. I'm blessed to have this amazing opportunity to work along with the actress who earlier essayed the evergreen Monisha. I was super happy when I received the update about being finalised for Anupamaa."

The actor who was also previously seen in shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni' and 'Bepanah Pyaar' continues to share his experience of meeting Rupali Ganguly for the first time.

He adds: "I was very happy to meet Rupali ma'am. But seriously, I was waiting for this for a long time and finally I am shooting with her. I was very excited and not nervous at all."

SOURCE: IANS

Adhik Mehta Anupamaa Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Rupali Ganguly Choti Sarrdaarni Bepanah Pyaar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 11:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Thrilled to share screen space with Rupali Ganguli, says 'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta
MUMBAI: Actor Adhik Mehta, who recently entered the popular TV show 'Anupamaa', recalls being a huge fan of iconic...
Whoa! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in THIS film, deets inside
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan makes his comeback to the big screen with three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki scheduled to...
Shireen Mirza gets candid about her negative role in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'
MUMBAI: 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing a negative character of Kaamna in Karan V...
Ooh la la! Natasa Stankovic looks HOT in little black dress or little printed dress?
MUMBAI: To treat her more than 3 million followers on Instagram, Natasa Stankovic often shares pictures from her...
Kundali Bhagya: Dangerous! Karan’s plan brings Preeta’s reputation down, Rishabh remembers Karan
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Disha Patani to play grey character opposite John in 'Ek Villain Returns'
MUMBAI: All set to be seen in a negative character on the big screen, Disha Patani is enjoying one of the most...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in THIS film, deets inside
Whoa! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in THIS film, deets inside
Latest Video