Throwback to how Indian Idol 2 winner Sandeep Acharya's sudden death shocked the judges of the show

Let’s rewind a bit to season two when judge Neha Kakkar too was the contestant on the show and there were various talented singers on the show and one of them was late Sandeep Acharya who also emerged as the winner of the show.

Sandeep’s performance was loved by the judges and the audiences. He was a very talented singer and had a bright future.

But unfortunately, his talent couldn't be pushed further as he left the world in a very young age.

The young singer passed away on 15th December 2013 after battling his life with jaundice. The actor fought throughout his illness. He lived by his parents and a younger brother.

The judges of the show of Season two Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik had were shocked by the news.

Farah had tweeted then, "It's too sad to hear of Sandeep Acharya, winner of 'Indian Idol 2' and my favourite, passing away. Such a gentle boy he was. Not his time to go."

Whereas Sonu Nigam tweeted saying, Jaundice? Gosh...very sad. The boy was just 29...This year, oh god, is only about deaths I feel. God give his parents some strength.

His fans were in a denial when the news broke out and it was hard to believe that such young and talented singer left his family, friends and fans with a void that wouldn’t be filled.

Well, the singer was very talented and he was getting a lot of Bollywood offers, but left too soon.

Check out his solo song that had become a chartbuster hit at that time.

