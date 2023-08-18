Throwback! Nostalgia hits while watching Ram confess his love to Priya for the first time in the 2011 show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar became one of the most loved jodis of Indian television with the TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The show which aired for the first time in 2011 became a superhit and was so loved by the audience that it came back for subsequent seasons 2 and 3.

Also read -Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is NOT going off the air, Despite Barsatein taking its time slot?

Audiences loved business tycoon Ram's marriage with middle-class Priya, the problems that cropped up, and how the two solved them. It's been some time since we saw our favorite pair together, so we decided to do a throwback to one of the best scenes of the serial- Ram Kapoor's confession of love for Priya.

Although it's been more than 5 years that the first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain went off-air, ardent fans of the show remember each scene vividly. They regularly post videos and photos from the serial on social media.

Now, a few days back a fan page of the serial shared a video which is a clip from the scene of Ram Kapoor's confession to Priya.

The iconic scene further showed Ram Kapoor confessing that he loves Priya and he is afraid of rejection. The fan uploaded the video with his quote and wrote, "Pehli baar meri zindagi mein koi hai, jise main haarna nahi chahta” This line has my whole heart!"

Also read - Really! This is how Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 will end! Read for more

Netizens reacted to the video as they got nostalgic watching the iconic scene. One user wrote, "This fight was the best love confession Ever. Period." Nother wrote, "Thanks guys yaad dila Diya tum logo ne ki aaj ka episode mujhse miss hogaya."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla