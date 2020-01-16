This throwback video of Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode prove they are one dreamy couple

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was last seen in Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Vedika. The actress won hearts with her strong onscreen presence in the show and also won several accolades for her mind-blowing acting skills.

While fans are already missing the actress in the show, Pankhuri had recently hinted about her next project and mentioned that something fun is coming up.

Apart from her professional career, Pankhuri is enjoying her marital bliss with Gautam Rode, who is also a famous TV star. The duo is extremely romantic and keeps sharing romantic pictures on Instagram.

Recently, Gautam shared a throwback video from his and Pankhuri's pre-wedding celebrations where the duo was dancing gracefully. Pankhuri looked like a princess in a pink off-shoulder gown and Gautam looked dapper in a suit.

Take a look at the video: