This throwback video of Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode prove they are one dreamy couple

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
16 Jan 2020 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was last seen in Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Vedika. The actress won hearts with her strong onscreen presence in the show and also won several accolades for her mind-blowing acting skills.  

While fans are already missing the actress in the show, Pankhuri had recently hinted about her next project and mentioned that something fun is coming up. 

Apart from her professional career, Pankhuri is enjoying her marital bliss with Gautam Rode, who is also a famous TV star. The duo is extremely romantic and keeps sharing romantic pictures on Instagram. 

Recently, Gautam shared a throwback video from his and Pankhuri's pre-wedding celebrations where the duo was dancing gracefully. Pankhuri looked like a princess in a pink off-shoulder gown and Gautam looked dapper in a suit. 

Take a look at the video:

Aren't they beautiful? 

On the work front, Pankhuri has been a part of many shows like Kya Kasoor Amala Ka, Suryaputra Karn, Razia Sultan, among others. On the personal side, Pankhuri is happily married to popular TV actor Gautam Rode. 

