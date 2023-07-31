Throwback! When Aditya Narayan embarrassed Varun Dhawan on the sets of Indian Idol for this shocking reason

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan is a well-known singer in the entertainment business.

The singer started his acting career as a child artist, where he was seen in movies like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Pardes.

He made his debut in the Bollywood movie Shaapit. It was on this movie set that he met his wife Shweta Agarwal, who was a lead.

Aditya also sang many Bollywood songs like "Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun" and "Tattad Tattad" from the movie Ram Leela and the most recent one being "Ji Huzoor" from Shamshera.

He had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

He was last seen as the host of Indian Idol Season 13, where he entertained the audience.

The audience loves him as a host of reality shows and his witty nature is loved by one and all.

Now, we came across a video where one can see Aditya Narayan making Varun Dhawan embarrassed on stage when he goofs up big time.

In the video, he tells Varun how his wife and he have been blessed with a daughter. He further says that now that Alia and Varun are blessed with a baby girl, Varun should also plan for one. That’s when he corrected that it's not Varun and Alia, but Ranbir and Alia.

Post that, everyone breaks into laughter and is left in splits. Varun is left embarrassed and doesn’t know what to do.

Well, there is no doubt that Aditya is loved as a host for his wittiness and goof-ups like these.

Soon, he would be seen as the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which will begin on Zee Tv in the first week of September.

