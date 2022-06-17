Throwback! When Natasa Stankovic Pandya thought she got evicted from Bigg Boss because of less visibility; details inside

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic Pandya, who is a Serbian dancer, model, and actress based in Mumbai, India, has carved a place for herself in the glamour world.

The diva garnered everyone’s attention with her amazing dancing skills and style statements. She came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry. She worked in several films. Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart.

Her performance in the film opened many doors for her. Natasa Stankovic then went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

In addition to her work in films, she is also known for her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

She stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a month. She felt she got eliminated probably because of less visibility. In an old interview, she had said, “I don’t know why I was shown less in the episodes. People outside thought I was a quiet person but that is not true. Less visibility is most probably the reason why I got evicted.” The actress also thought the language was a barrier as she could not speak Hindi properly.

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, is making a lot of noise with her fashion photoshoots. She has time and again set major fashion goals for her fans and followers. A fitness enthusiast and a mother of one, Natasa Stankovic’s style game is always on point. Recently, she was seen showcasing how to look stunning even in a simple outfit. The video sees her in a crop top and palazzo pants. Take a look below.

