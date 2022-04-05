Throwback! When Neha Kakkar dedicated a song for her ex – boyfriend

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and more.

Neha has a massive fan following and many fan clubs that are dedicated to her on social media.

These days the singer is grabbing headlines for her lovely – dovy post for her husband Rohanpreet.

The singer was a judge on Indian Idol and now we came across a video where Neha herself tells the host Aditya Narayan that the song she is dedicating is for her Ex – boyfriend.

She sang the song “Channa Mereya” and everyone was mesmerized with her voice but everyone was shocked as she sung it for her ex and the pain back then could be heard.

Well, not Neha has left her past behind and has moved on and his happily married with RohanPreet the two make a lovely couple and they give major couple goals on social media.

