Is Tiger Shroff Going To Grace The Stage Of Star Plus' Dance+ Pro With A Special Performance?

MUMBAI : Dance Plus has gained a special place in the hearts of the audience and is one of the most admired dance reality shows. Star Plus returns with the seventh season of this iconic show - Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance + Pro guarantees to keep the audience hooked on their television screens.

If speculations are to be believed, then Bollywood's action star and one of the best dancing stars, Tiger Shroff, will grace the stage of Dance + Pro and have a special performance too. Tiger Shroff is known for his killer moves, and witnessing him perform will surely make the viewers go gaga over his grooves. It will certainly be a visual treat for the audience to witness Tiger Shroff and Remo D'Souza groove on the stage of Dance+ Pro. If these rumours are true, we cannot wait to witness the magic of Tiger Shroff and Remo D'Souza.

Dance + Pro is all set to bring to life Desi moves with a modern twist! Groove and move with your best foot forward!