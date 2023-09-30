"Tiger Shroff shower praises on Aniket Chauhan saying, 'I Can't Judge You' on India's Best Dancer 3's 'Finale no.1'"

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, has been an exhilarating journey filled with breathtaking performances, and the show is set to draw the curtain with a dazzling Grand Finale called "Finale No 1,". Get ready for an evening of pure entertainment as the Top 5 contestants vie for the coveted title this Saturday at 8 pm.

Prepare for a star-studded affair as Bollywood heartthrobs Tiger Shroff and the stunning Kriti Sanon grace the finale to promote their futuristic action film, Ganapath. The energy levels will soar to unprecedented heights as the charismatic Hero No 1, Govinda, adds his inimitable charm to the show!

One last time Aniket Chauhan on the stage of India’s Best Dancer 3 along with choreographer Kartik Raja performs to the tune of Shahrukh Khan songs.

Kriti Sanon, overwhelmed by the electrifying energy, couldn't help but express her admiration, saying, "I absolutely loved it! Your energy and footwork are so phenomenal that I couldn't concentrate. Such a fantastic act! I really enjoyed it; you are my favorite."

Tiger Shroff, in awe of Aniket's footwork, exclaimed, "Kartik sir, I want you to choreograph something for me. Aniket, your footwork is exceptional, and it felt like a performance one can't miss. The Chicago footwork was outstanding. I have no right to judge your act."

Geeta Kapur, with heartfelt words, conveyed," Aniket, no matter how much you emulate SRK, you will always be my 'Sawaariyaa.' Your 'Saawariya' performance will forever be my favorite. Your journey holds a special place in my heart. You truly deserve to be in the top 5, and aapne apni jagah strongly banaye rakhhi. This performance is outstanding, but your journey is even more exceptional for me."

To add to the fun, the evening witnessed a magical performance by the three beautiful ladies - Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Kriti Sanon, as they swayed to the iconic romantic songs of Shahrukh Khan.

Don't miss the grand culmination of India's Best Dancer 3, where dance, entertainment, and emotions come together for an unforgettable finale! Tune in on September 30th at 8 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.