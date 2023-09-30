"Tiger Shroff shower praises on Aniket Chauhan saying, 'I Can't Judge You' on India's Best Dancer 3's 'Finale no.1'"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 15:56
Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, has been an exhilarating journey filled with breathtaking performances, and the show is set to draw the curtain with a dazzling Grand Finale called "Finale No 1,". Get ready for an evening of pure entertainment as the Top 5 contestants vie for the coveted title this Saturday at 8 pm. 

Prepare for a star-studded affair as Bollywood heartthrobs Tiger Shroff and the stunning Kriti Sanon grace the finale to promote their futuristic action film, Ganapath. The energy levels will soar to unprecedented heights as the charismatic Hero No 1, Govinda, adds his inimitable charm to the show!

One last time Aniket Chauhan on the stage of India’s Best Dancer 3 along with choreographer Kartik Raja performs to the tune of Shahrukh Khan songs. 

Kriti Sanon, overwhelmed by the electrifying energy, couldn't help but express her admiration, saying, "I absolutely loved it! Your energy and footwork are so phenomenal that I couldn't concentrate. Such a fantastic act! I really enjoyed it; you are my favorite."

Tiger Shroff, in awe of Aniket's footwork, exclaimed, "Kartik sir, I want you to choreograph something  for me. Aniket, your footwork is exceptional, and it felt like a performance one can't miss. The Chicago footwork was outstanding. I have no right to judge your act."

Geeta Kapur, with heartfelt words, conveyed," Aniket, no matter how much you emulate SRK, you will always be my 'Sawaariyaa.' Your 'Saawariya' performance will forever be my favorite. Your journey holds a special place in my heart. You truly deserve to be in the top 5, and aapne apni jagah strongly banaye rakhhi. This performance is outstanding, but your journey is even more exceptional for me." 

To add to the fun, the evening witnessed a magical performance by the three beautiful ladies - Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Kriti Sanon, as they swayed to the iconic romantic songs of Shahrukh Khan.

Don't miss the grand culmination of India's Best Dancer 3, where dance, entertainment, and emotions come together for an unforgettable finale! Tune in on September 30th at 8 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Aruna Irani Shilpa Shetty Terence Lewis Mahalaxmi Iyer Shaan Hariharan Kavita Seth Bikram Ghosh Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Kumar Sanu Raveen Tandon Sukhee Tony Kakkar Kavya Sumbul Touqeer Khan Mishkat Varma Anuj Sullere Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 15:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Decision! The judge to take decision on Golu’ future
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Major Decision! Maan takes a strong decision, Veer brings Disha home
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Fear! Tara knows the truth, Tilotama scared of revelation
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj: Trap! Yuvika stuck in turmoil
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: What! Dakshesh informs everyone what has happened to Harshad
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Imlie: Revealed! Imlie’s truth out, demands her pay from Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20 year leap where we...
Recent Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Trolled! "Why wear a dress when you can't handle " Netizens trolls actress Shilpa Shetty in this new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
India's Best Dancer 3
"Govinda brought out the performer in me" says India's Best Dancer 3 judge Sonali Bendre on ‘Finale Number 1’
Tiger Shroff Takes on Kriti Sanon
Dance-Off Extravaganza: Tiger Shroff Takes on Kriti Sanon in an epic Hookstep Challenge on India's Best Dancer 3!
dhamakedar
The countdown to the winner of India's Best Dancer 3 has begun on a dhamakedar note with 'Finale No. 1'
Avinesh Rekhi
EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi on donning a sardar look in Ik Kudi Punjab Di once again after Chhoti Sardaarrni: It has a very different perspective to the character when I played before and the one that I am playing now
Apara Mehta
Witness the New Avatar of Apara Mehta, aka Malti Devi, at the Star Parivaar Awards!
Dilip Joshi
Interesting! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is on a break, read on to know what he is up to