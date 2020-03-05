News

Tik Tok star Awez Darbar's sweet post for Nagma Mirajkar can't be missed

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
05 Mar 2020 11:23 AM

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar is a well-known dancer-choreographer and a social media star who enjoys a massive fan following. Not just this, he also has a whopping 4.6 million followers on Instagram and more than a million followers on Tik Tok.

This young social media sensation is extremely popular among the fans and his popularity is growing day by day.

The actor also has his own Youtube channel with a whopping 2.38 million followers.  Every post of Awez is extremely interesting and worth a watch as it is unique and entertaining.

There's another Tik Tok sensation Nagma Mirajkar who is quite famous among the fans. Nagma's immense talent and creativity have made her win several hearts.

Nagma is an actress, fashion blogger, and a YouTuber who has gained enough fame through her videos. The actress is known for posting lip-syncing funny videos on her Instagram handle.

And now, Awez has a special message for Nagma as she clocks in 2 million followers on Instagram. 

Take a look at the post:

Nagma too shared a post where she thanked her fans for this latest milestone. 

Take a look at Nagma's post:

>

Apart from her multi-talented skills, Nagma is a hot favourite among the fans. The actress is extremely beautiful and stunning and fans can't stop adoring her beauty. 

Here's wishing Nagma many congratulations for 2 million followers.

