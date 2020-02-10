Tik Tok star Faisal Shaikh can't control his happiness and we know why

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh who is popularly known as Mr Faisu is famous for his amazing videos on Tik Tok. The ace social media personality has come a long way and has established a name for himself.

The internet sensation has a huge fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his wonderful posts which he keeps sharing with his followers on a regular basis. Faisal has gained lots of popularity and is climbing the ladder of success gradually.

And now, Faisal has a reason to celebrate and we know why. The ace star has clocked in 10 million followers on Instagram. Yes, you heard it right!

Mr Faisu couldn't stop jumping with joy with his latest achievement and shared his happiness on Instagram. He posted a picture where he is sitting in leisure with a cake and the bed decorated with roses. The Tik Tok star also thanked his fans for all the love and support.

Take a look at Faisal's post:

Faisal also has more than 13 million followers on Tik Tok.

The talented star has collaborated with lots of TV personalities like Ajaz Khan, Aashika Bhatia and Jannat Zubair Rahmani among others and also many film stars.

Many congratulations to Faisal for 10 million followers.