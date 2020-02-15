Tik Tok star Nagma Mirajkar's filmy moment with Bhuvan Bam is unmissable

MUMBAI: The use of social media is increasing with every passing day. Interestingly, many have made successful careers through social media and are ruling several hearts with their talent.

Bhuvan Bam is one of them who has gained nationwide popularity through his videos on Youtube. The ace star has millions of followers on his Youtube channel BBKiVibes and each of his videos has received a terrific response from the viewers.

Another one is Nagma Mirajkar who is a popular Tik Tok star. Nagma has become extremely famous among the youngsters and the diva enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Her Tik Tok videos are simply entertaining and we simply love to see her.

And now, a picture is doing the rounds of the social media where we can see Nagma and Bhuvan together.

Both give a filmy style pose as they get clicked and it was such a delight to see these two talented artists in one frame.

Take a look at the picture:

Bhuvan and Nagma make a stylish pair and we would love to see them together.

What do you think about Nagma and Bhuvan? Do you want to see them together? Tell us in the comments.