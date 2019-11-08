News

TikTok star Faisu dreams about Sanaya Irani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 03:06 PM

MUMBAI: Faisu enjoys an amazing fan following on social media. He came into limelight for his TikTok videos and the same made him a popular name. 

For his entertaining videos, the youngester enjoys a great fan following. Now, it has been revealed who his dream girl is. Well, it is none other than Sanaya Irani. In the latest video, Faisu gets a dream of being with the actress. Gurmeet Choudhary can also be seen in the video.

Take a look below!

Speaking about Gurmeet Choudhary and Sanaya Irani, they are two popular names in the entertainment world. They have made a name for themselves by showcasing their talent in their respective projects. Now, the two have come together for a music video called Intezaar. 

 

Tags > TikTok, Faisu, Sanaya Irani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days