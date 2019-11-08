TikTok star Faisu dreams about Sanaya Irani

MUMBAI: Faisu enjoys an amazing fan following on social media. He came into limelight for his TikTok videos and the same made him a popular name.



For his entertaining videos, the youngester enjoys a great fan following. Now, it has been revealed who his dream girl is. Well, it is none other than Sanaya Irani. In the latest video, Faisu gets a dream of being with the actress. Gurmeet Choudhary can also be seen in the video.



Take a look below!

Speaking about Gurmeet Choudhary and Sanaya Irani, they are two popular names in the entertainment world. They have made a name for themselves by showcasing their talent in their respective projects. Now, the two have come together for a music video called Intezaar.