TikTok star Manjul Khattar lands himself in trouble

MUMBAI: According to a portal, Manjul Khattar landed himself into trouble recently. It happened that a Florence based girl Jessica Vivaldi put out some videos exposing her chats with him. The screen recording and screenshots in the video by the girl showed some inappropriate messaging from the TikTok star. The girl initially put out the video in her native language. However later on, after the requests from a lot of fans, one of her friends put out the videos in English, explaining the whole thing and that’s when the video went even more viral.

Things became messier when fans started tagging other influencers and specifically Rits Badiani in the videos Jessica posted to get their attention and reaction on the same. However, Rits took it to her Instagram and told fans to stop tagging her in these posts as she is not dating Manjul and the two are just professional friends. Manjul also later on, posted something similar and requested his fans to not involve Rits in this.

Later, when the girl’s videos went extremely viral, she stepped back and said that fans now need to stop as she didn’t want anyone’s name to get spoilt or spread hate for anyone.

Thinking of putting an end to all this, Manjul took to his Instagram and apologized to Jessica also he requested his fans to not send hate to Jessica and shared that they have spoken and sorted things out.

On the work front, Manjul Khattar is known for his work in serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Parvarish. He is also a TikTok sensation.

Credits: India Forum