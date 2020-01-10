News

TikTok stars Faisu and Jannat Zubair come together for this!

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who made her small screen debut with Dil Mill Gayye and won the hearts of the viewers with her performance as Pankti in Colors' Tu Aashiqui, bond quite well with TikTok star Mr. Faisu.

Mr. Faisu is an actor, model, fashion blogger, YouTuber, and TikTok star. He is primarily known for his amazing Tik-Tok videos.

The duo shares pleasant memories of their success together!

Recently, they met and posed with Jannat’s brother Ayaan Zubair.

Have a look.

