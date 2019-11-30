News

TikTok stars Faisu and Jannat Zubair’s NEW achievement

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 02:36 PM

MUMBAI: Faisu enjoys an amazing fan following on social media. He came into limelight for his TikTok videos and the same made him a popular name. 

Now, the social media star is making headlines for his latest music video with Jannat Zubair. Faisu and Jannat Zubair are popular TikTok stars. Their latest music video is Fruity Lagdi Hai. The music video is of Ramji Gulati. The music video has managed to win the hearts of audience and now it has achieved another milestone. Well, Fruity Lagdi Hai has garnered more than 50 million views on YouTube. 

Check out the video right here and share your thoughts on the same.

Tags > TikTok, Faisu, Jannat Zubair, YouTube, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days