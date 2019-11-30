TikTok stars Faisu and Jannat Zubair’s NEW achievement

MUMBAI: Faisu enjoys an amazing fan following on social media. He came into limelight for his TikTok videos and the same made him a popular name.



Now, the social media star is making headlines for his latest music video with Jannat Zubair. Faisu and Jannat Zubair are popular TikTok stars. Their latest music video is Fruity Lagdi Hai. The music video is of Ramji Gulati. The music video has managed to win the hearts of audience and now it has achieved another milestone. Well, Fruity Lagdi Hai has garnered more than 50 million views on YouTube.



Check out the video right here and share your thoughts on the same.