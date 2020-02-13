News

TikTok users celebrate #ValentinesDay2020

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2020 01:12 PM

MUMBAI: It's almost Valentine's Day and everyone is excited to create and celebrate special moments with their loved ones. Joining the spirit of Valentine’s Day, TikTok has launched special stickers and filters for its users to celebrate the day of love using #ValentinesDay2020.

In addition to this, Terribly Tiny Tales, India's most celebrated social storytelling platform, has launched its new short film Kaande Pohe, starring Ahsaas Channa and Tushar Pandey which celebrates the TikTok community and talks about the true essence of love. The short movie is a refreshing take on respecting your partner’s dreams and aspirations. 

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZ-4K2IN7DY

Watch some of the leading celebrities #ValentinesDay2020 videos on TikTok:

 

·Shilpa Shetty- https://vm.tiktok.com/qSWKF8/

·Madhuri Dixit- https://vm.tiktok.com/qf7nhA/

Riteish Deshmukh- https://vm.tiktok.com/qSXFM4/

Bharti Singh- https://vm.tiktok.com/qSqwLK/

Tony Kakkar- https://vm.tiktok.com/qSCyx7/

Jai Bhanushali- https://vm.tiktok.com/qSnHsR/

Neha Saxena- https://vm.tiktok.com/qS59fy/

Shakti Arora- https://vm.tiktok.com/qSWE7S/

 

So join your better half and make the most of this day with TikTok and #ValentinesDay2020.

Tags TikTok Valentine’s Day Terribly Tiny Tales new short film Kaande Pohe starring Ahsaas Channa and Tushar Pandey celebrities Shilpa Shetty Madhuri Dixit Riteish Deshmukh Bharti Singh Tony Kakkar Jai Bhanushali Neha Saxena Shakti Arora TellyChakkar

