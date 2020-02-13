TikTok users celebrate #ValentinesDay2020

MUMBAI: It's almost Valentine's Day and everyone is excited to create and celebrate special moments with their loved ones. Joining the spirit of Valentine’s Day, TikTok has launched special stickers and filters for its users to celebrate the day of love using #ValentinesDay2020.

In addition to this, Terribly Tiny Tales, India's most celebrated social storytelling platform, has launched its new short film Kaande Pohe, starring Ahsaas Channa and Tushar Pandey which celebrates the TikTok community and talks about the true essence of love. The short movie is a refreshing take on respecting your partner’s dreams and aspirations.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZ-4K2IN7DY

