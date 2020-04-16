Till the time I don’t see a change, I am going to refrain from doing TV: Ronit Roy

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy has played and aced different onscreen characters in his career. From TV to films and the digital space, the actor has created a niche for himself and people adore watching him on screen. But now, he has made a conscious decision to remain away from the small screen. In conversation with a news portal, he revealed the real reason behind it which definitely got us nodding in agreemen

According to his conversation with E Times, the actor feels he doesn’t feel things are changing in the TV industry. Also he feels there should be upgrading in terms of work, which will helps one grow personally and progress as well. He was last seen in TV show titled Adalat, post which he played a cameo in TV show Shakti. He quoted saying, 'Yes, in a way it has been a conscious decision. It’s not that I am opposed to doing TV. Whether you are an actor, scientist or be any other profession, there is something called raising the bar, leveling up, personal growth and progressiveness. When all these things evade for years, then that means something is wrong. I would gladly do Television. After Adalat, when I did a cameo (in Shakti as Advocate Rajat Singh), it missed all the things I said. Till the time I don’t see a change, I am going to refrain from it.'

Credits: SpotboyE