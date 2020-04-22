Timeline: Not love at first sight, but Vivek-Divyanka's love story makes us believe in fairytales

MUMBAI: We have seen lots of celebrities falling in love and their love story culminates into marriage and one such story is about Telly world's most beautiful couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi. Their match is made in heaven and their lives started on a grand note with the blessings of the most important people in their lives - their parents.



Before Vivek came in Divyanka's life, the actress was dating her Banoo Main Teri Dulhan co-star Ssharad Malhotra for a brief period of time. However, the couple soon parted ways leaving their fans heartbroken.

Divyanka was going through a rough phase in her life and that's when Divyanka played a major role in her life as a good friend. The diva found a great friend in Vivek who supported her in her tough time. Vivek and Divyanka were working together in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

It was not exactly love at first sight for Divyanka and Vivek. However, there were several rumours of the duo dating but they kept their relationship under wraps until it was the right time to disclose it.

The duo was introduced by a fellow co-star as both had the same traits. Both got along really well and were looking for a partner as a marriage perspective. Divyanka and Vivek found perfect for each other and the duo took their relationship to the next level by first getting engaged in a hush-hush ceremony.

After a few years, the couple got married in a lavish ceremony in Bhopal which was followed by a grand wedding reception in Mumbai.

Vivek and Divyanka's love story restores our faith in love!

