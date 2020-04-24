TIMELINE: Raqesh Bapat and Riddhi Dogra' s journey from their LOVE- STORY to a SEPARATION...

MUMBAI: Raqesh Vashisth and Ridhi Dogra shot to fame with their telly serial, Maryada- Lekin Kab Tak. They played the lead couple, as Priya and Aditya, and soon their fans started shipping them together.

When they first met for the shoot of the Yash Raj series, Seven, they had no idea that they will take vows to spend the rest of their lives together.

The two became best of friends and it was like a dream to see them tue the knot. Having been married for almost 7 years, they decided to part ways.

They decided to end their wedded life on mutual consent.

Raqesh confirmed his separation with Ridhi to a leading media portal. He mentioned that he and Ridhi have separated and that it's a positive thing. They are in a good space, are great friends, and will continue to be the same.

He also said that there is no specific reason he could point to and that sometimes, it is just that the vibes don’t work. However, he mentioned that they love each other but just that the definition of love has changed.

A joint statement was given by the couple to a leading publication, stating, ‘Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us.’

The breakup came as one of the most shocking news to industry folks and their fans.

Raqesh is currently doing well for himself in the marathi film space while Ridhi was recently seen in Voot's series Asur which also stars Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

