At times, producers don’t even invite casting directors at their show launch: Abhay Kumar

Tell us about your journey as a casting director

I often call my journey from Maggie to mutton biryani (Laughs). Well,I started my journey as an assistant director in industry. But I was not getting payment on time. Then I got a job as a casting assistant in Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, under casting director Imran Siddiqui (now he is content writer in star network). After seeing my working skills and presence of mind, he gave me a chance to handle a reality show called ‘V Distraction’ on Channel V. Then I took my own stand in the industry. Some ups and downs taught me everything. Some good friends and some good enemies teach me every day. Some hit shows gave me hopes for future, some scrap shows demotivated me. In the early days of my work I used to survive on Maggie and eventually when I started earning well, I could afford biryani. These were the two phases of my life.

Which are the major shows that you’ve cast for?

Some of the major shows that I’ve done are V Distraction on Channel V, Kuldeepak, Laal Ishq, Savdhan India, Yeh Vaada Raha, Crime Patrol, Lapataganj, Jaane kya hoga aage, Jaat Na Pucho prem ki, Mann ki Aastha, Gumraah, Chotti Sardarni , Naye shaadi ke siyaape on & Tv and many more.

Do you think Casting Directors are paid well?

No not really. Big reason is that currently no one wants to be an assistant. Lot of young and fresher boys and girls are ready to work for 15k but don't want to be an assistant. Also, producers are getting too smart. They see casting director working through coordinators. So, they contact coordinators directly. In Tv Industry scope for casting directors is very less.

Do you think Casting Directors get enough recognition and appreciation?

Not at all. You can ask this question to any casting director. Answer is the same - Casting is a thankless job. In Tv Industry casting director is just a mediator according to channel or producer. There are a lot of producers who don't even invite the casting director to his own show launch.. No Money, No Recognition No Appreciation. Also there are many producers who don't pay you your full amount. There are many production houses who don't pay on time. Staff gets payment after 3 months. It’s a situation wherein one is hungry today but will get food after three months.

Your future projects

Because of some family problems I am on leave for some days. But from the last week of February I am going to start casting for big screen. A sequel of a super hit film which I can't reveal right now.

Here’s wishing all the best to Abhay!