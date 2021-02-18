Times when actors were replaced more than two times for playing a particular character on the show

MUMBAI: A lot of television shows roll out every year, while some manage to survive, some end up in just a few months of its launch.

Replacement of various characters in the star cast is quite common on the shows.

However, it becomes extremely difficult for the viewers to see another celeb stepping in the shoes of the previous one.

Sometimes, the replacement does wonders, sometimes it doesn't.

Well, there are many TV shows where a particular character has been played by more than two actors.

So, let's take a look at the list:

1. Amar Upadhyay-Inder Kumar-Ronit Roy

Mihir Virani's role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was first offered to Amar, later it went to Inder and finally, Ronit pulled it off like a pro and became a household name.

2. Shilpa Anand-Sukirti Kandpal-Jennifer Winget

Dr Ridhima's role in Dill Mill Gaye was portrayed by three well-known faces. After Shilpa left the show, Sukirti impressed us and later Jennifer proved that she was the best.

3. Jheel Mehta-Nidhi Bhanushali-Palak Sindhwani

Jheel won hearts with Sonu's character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Later, Nidhi bagged the role and currently, Palak is ruling hearts with her performance.

4. Gurucharan Singh Sodhi-Laad Singh Maan-Balwinder Singh Suri

Gurucharan won accolades for his role Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Later, he was replaced by Laad post which Gurucharan again made a comeback. The actor left the show last year and currently, Balwinder is playing Sodhi's role.

5. Aashish Mehrotra-Mukul Harish-Naaven Sharma

Anupamaa fame Aashish was seen in Kundali Bhagya as Akshay, later Harish bagged the role. After Harish's exit, Naveen is currently seen as Akshay on the show.

6. Kanchi Singh-Deblina Chaterjee-Simran Khanna

Kanchi became a household name for her role Gayu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, she left the show and Deblina replaced her. After Deblina's exit, the viewers are currently seeing Simran playing Gayu.

