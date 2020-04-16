Times when Bollywood-Hollywood copied scenes from Ramayan

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not just a show but its an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stressbuster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days.

From kids to adults to old-aged people, everyone is watching this show and also learning things about India's ancient history.

There are a lot of scenes from Ramayan which are thrilling and which can give you goosebumps. From Kumbkaran being defeated by Lord Ram to Laxman being shot by an arrow, every scene speaks a lot.

While these scenes have already made way to our heart, even Bollywood and Hollywood have taken lessons from Ramayan.

If you recollect some movies or shows from Bollywood and Hollywood, many scenes seemed to be inspired by Ramayan and we totally agree.

A few scenes from Javed Jaffery starrer movie Jajantaram Mamantaram are almost the same of the ones which are shot for Kumbkaran sequence in Ramayan.

Take a look at the picture:

Not just Bollywood, but a major scene from popular Hollywood series Game Of Thrones also seemed to be the same as Kumbkaran sequence from the show.

Take a look at the picture:

This shows that Ramayan was made in the most classic way and in spite of having least technologies, the show managed to create magic.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.