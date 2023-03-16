Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali’s New Chemistry in Sony TV’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is one to look out for!

Tina and Jay are being paired opposite each other for the first time and it looks like the small hint of their chemistry from the promos is doing wonders.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 12:30
MUMBAI :

Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. The much anticipated new show of Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta is soon to go on air and the promo of the show is out.

The fans had been eagerly waiting for Tina Datta’s new show for Sony TV and finally, the promo of the show is out along with the launch date.

The show is made under Swastik productions and stars Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta in the lead roles. It is all set to go on air on the 10th of April. Swastik productions have made many shows like Begusarai, Mahabharat, and Suryaputra Karn among many others.

The promo hints at a Royal family with a strong matriarch who is not fond of changes, claiming them to ruin the age-old foundation of traditions.

However, one of the sons of the family, Jay Bhanushali insists upon small changes necessary with time. Tina Datta is paired with Jay Bhanushali and looks like a bubbly girl with her own sense of individuality. Jay will be bringing Tina to his hometown of Ranavgarh and the plot will follow from there.

Tina and Jay are being paired opposite each other for the first time and it looks like the small hint at their chemistry from the promos is doing wonders.

Fans just can’t get enough of their chemistry, some have called it very natural while others have said that it is a seamless casting choice.

The chemistry is fresh and offers a refreshing look to their own personalities. It looks like Jay and Tina’s fiction comeback may be the one to steal the show.

While some have called the promo promising, others have held back comments till the show comes out.

One thing we can say for sure is that their chemistry is one to look out for. The show goes on air from 10th April on Sony TV.

What did you think about Tina and Jay’s pairing in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali’s new show ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ gets a launch date, details inside

 

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 12:30

Comments

