Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali’s new show ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ gets a launch date, details inside

The show is made under the banner of Swastik productions and stars Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta in the lead roles. It is all set to go on air from the 10th of April. Swastik productions has made many shows like Begusarai, Mahabharat, Suryaputra Karn among many others.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 10:18
Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. The much anticipated new show of Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta is soon to go on air and the promo of the show is out.

Also read: Tina Datta shares an empowering message on Women's Day, a fan says “Shalin ke saath shoot karo ek baar…”

The fans had been eagerly waiting for Tina Datta’s new show for Sony TV and finally the promo of the show is out along with the launch date. There was a lot of speculation going on around the show’s cast, location and on-air date and now, the audience gets many clarifications.

The promo of the show talks about a rich family with a strong matriarch who is not fond of changes, claiming them to ruin the age old foundation of traditions.

However, one of the sons of the family, Jay Bhanushali insists upon small changes necessary with time. Tina Datta is paired opposite Jay Bhanushali and looks like a bubbly girl with her own sense of individuality. Jay will be bringing Tina to his hometown of Ranavgarh and the plot will follow from there.

From the promo, we get the vibe that Tina’s character will be in contrast to that of the matriarch of the family and how the two find their place in each other’s life will be interesting to see as the plot unfolds.

Tina was previously seen in Bigg Boss 16 and Jay was part of Bigg Boss 15 and also anchored reality shows like DID super moms 3. The pair looks promising and the audience will definitely be intrigued to see the show.

Also read: Tina Datta spills the beans on why she’s not seen in any success party of Bigg Boss 16

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Tina Datta Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Jay Bhanushali Sony TV Swastik Productions launch date Ranavgarg Matriarch Sidharth Kumar Tewary TV news TellyChakkar
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 10:18

