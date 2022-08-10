Tina Datta spills the beans on why she’s not seen in any success party of Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Tina Datta made her mark with the role of Icha in the TV show Uttaran. The talented actress has lately been in the news for her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan. She has been one of the top 9 contestants in the house. The actress is loved in the show and her fights as well as opinions very often make headlines.

Recently the reality show concluded and many success bashes have been organized where nearly all the contestants were present, however fans noticed that Uttaran actress Tina Datta was seen in none. Some speculated that she was avoiding Shalin Bhanot but the truth seems to be far from it.

Recently Tina had a Q & A session on her Instagram account and a fan asked her, “Tinzi, aap kisi success party mein kyun nahi gayi” Tina replied writing, "Kyunki mai Delhi mein shoot kar rahi thi.”

Several parties have been organized since Bigg Boss 16 ended. First was at Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan’s house, then one by Shekhar Suman’s house, by the sponsors and so on.

Meanwhile, Tina has been busy since she came out of the Bigg Boss house. She has been sharing pictures of her shoot at Pataudi Palace and other places. Recently she spoke about her troubled equation with actor Shalin Bhanot in the Bigg Boss house. She said, “Shalin raised a finger at my character and was so aggressive that he tried to hit me once but when I tried to bring out his real image to the public that backfired against me. Probably he is a good actor than a better person. I always thought that anyone can put up an act on a reality show like Bigg Boss for so long but Shalin has proved me wrong. He has acted for so many months. Hats off to him!”

Credit-TOI