Tina Philip's is getting hitched on this date!

MUMBAI: Tina Philip was seen as Ishani in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. The actress will soon be getting married to beau Nikhil Sharma.

The two got engaged on August 4th in Nikhil’s hometown Delhi. And finally, the couple is all set to tie the knot on April 4th in Mumbai.

The couple is planning to get hitched in Catholic style wedding.

Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma met on the sets of Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, where they played siblings. In the show, they hardly had a scene together. The actress revealed in an interview that they weren't dating during the course of the show but months after it ended.

