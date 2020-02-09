Tinaa Dattaa’s style game is on point; check out her photo

MUMBAI: Tinaa Dattaa, who is one of the most popular television actresses, never fails to woo her fans with her acting chops.

The pretty lady is also known for her style statements. If you browse through her Instagram handle, you will get glimpses of her various fashionable avatars.

Tinaa has an amazing fan following on social media and she makes sure to treat them with her posts. She has yet again shared a picture wherein she can be seen donning a stylish look. She wore striped bottom by pairing it up with a crop top of similar pattern. She looked stunning as she posed for the lens.

Going by her caption, it seems to be a throwback picture. She wrote, “Take only memories, leave only footprints.” .

#takemebacktoarmenia #armenia #majormissing”

Check out her post right here: