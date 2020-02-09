Tinaa Dattaa’s style game is on point; check out her photo

MUMBAI: Tinaa Dattaa, who is one of the most popular television actresses, never fails to woo her fans with her acting chops.
The pretty lady is also known for her style statements. If you browse through her Instagram handle, you will get glimpses of her various fashionable avatars.
Tinaa has an amazing fan following on social media and she makes sure to treat them with her posts. She has yet again shared a picture wherein she can be seen donning a stylish look. She wore striped bottom by pairing it up with a crop top of similar pattern. She looked stunning as she posed for the lens.
Going by her caption, it seems to be a throwback picture. She wrote, “Take only memories, leave only footprints.” .
#takemebacktoarmenia #armenia #majormissing”
Check out her post right here:
What do you think about Tinaa’s look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.
On the professional front, Tinaa became popular by essaying the role of Ichcha in Uttaran. She was also seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani wherein she essayed the role of Dhamini. She is also known for her acting in Balaji Telefilms’ supernatural series, Daayan.
