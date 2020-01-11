Tinaa Dutta turns Tinkerbell for her latest photoshoot; leaves us awestruck with her beauty

MUMBAI: Tina Dutta entered the Hindi television industry with Uttaran which aired on Colors. The actress played the role of Iccha and won hearts with her brilliant acting skills. Tinaa later played the double role in the show and everyone lauded her for her performance. While the show went off-air, fans still remember Tina for her character of Iccha.



The bong beauty has developed a great fan following over the years and enjoys a whopping 2.2 million followers on her Instagram handle. The actress is extremely active on her social media and keeps posting several updates about her personal and professional life.



Apart from being a terrific actor, Tinaa is known for her stylish avatars. The actress' account is full of amazing pictures where she displays her beauty in stylish clothes.



And now, the actress has gone a notch higher to make us drool over her beauty. Tinaa has donned 'Tinkerbell' avatar for her latest photoshoot and we are falling short of words to describe her beauty.



The actress opted for a gold embroidered swimsuit and wore the most beautiful wings along with exquisite jewellery and her stunning tiara made her look even more beautiful.



Take a look at the pictures: