Tirupathi Balaji Kathasar: Vinit Kakar bags the Vishal Karwal starrer on Atrangii TV – EXCLUSIVE

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Atrangii TV is all set to roll out a new show titled Rahu. The show will form a multiverse with another mythological show titled Tirupati Balaji Kathasar. According to reports, Vishal Karwal will play the titular role of Tirupati Balaji.

Well, we recently reported that actor Vinit Kakar will play the role of Surya Dev in the Rahu. According to credible sources, Viniti will also be seen in Tirupati Balaji in the same role.

Vinit has earlier been seen in mythological shows in the likes of Vighnaharta Ganesh, Radhakrishn, Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha, Swaraj, Shrimad Ramayan and many more.

