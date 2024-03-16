Tirupathi Balaji Kathasar: Vinit Kakar bags the Vishal Karwal starrer on Atrangii TV – EXCLUSIVE

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Atrangii TV is all set to roll out a new show titled Rahu. The show will form a multiverse with another mythological show titled Tirupati Balaji Kathasar. According to reports, Vishal Karwal will play the titular role of Tirupati Balaji.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 13:54
Vinit Kakar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with new updates from the world of television.

We have been on the forefront when it comes to breaking news from the world of television. There are many shows which are being launched and some of them are from the genre of mythology. This genre is vast and there are too many subjects which can be tapped upon. 

(Also Read: Rahu: Vinit Kakar roped in for Atrangii TV’s next - EXCLUSIVE

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Atrangii TV is all set to roll out a new show titled Rahu. The show will form a multiverse with another mythological show titled Tirupati Balaji Kathasar. According to reports, Vishal Karwal will play the titular role of Tirupati Balaji.

Well, we recently reported that actor Vinit Kakar will play the role of Surya Dev in the Rahu. According to credible sources, Viniti will also be seen in Tirupati Balaji in the same role.

Vinit has earlier been seen in mythological shows in the likes of Vighnaharta Ganesh, Radhakrishn, Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha, Swaraj, Shrimad Ramayan and many more.

How excited are you to watch the shows? Let us know in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Vinit Kakar on his 'demonic' entry into mythological show 'Baal Shiv'

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 
 

Lord Shiva Lord Ganesha Hanuman Rahu Atrangii Multiverse Tirupati Balaji Kathasar Vishal Karwal Prashant Jadhav Ketu Vinit Kakar Vighnaharta Ganesh RadhaKrishn Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha Swaraj shrimad ramayan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 13:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak SPOILER: Arshi attempts to suicide, Anirudh hides her death note
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Esha returns home drunk during the Maha Shivratri pooja
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
MUMBAI: Alex Garland's latest endeavor seeks to engage audiences worldwide in 2024, a year marked by significant...
Manan Bhardwaj: The New Music Star on the Rise
MUMBAI: Talk about hitting all the right notes! Singer- Composer Manan Bhardwaj is making waves in the music industry,...
Rockstar DSP shares interesting insights on Indian music reaching global heights
MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is one of the most renowned music composer we have in India. He rose to fame...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Bapodra loses the election
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
Alex Garland
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Dabangii
Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi completes 100 episodes!
Devtosh Mukherjee
Casting Director Devtosh Mukherjee talks about his journey in the TV industry - EXCLUSIVE
Tia Kar
Tia Kar’s cryptic post: ‘It has nothing to do with my ex-husband Karan Sharma’
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s latest reel proves that they are SKILLED ARTISTS
Aly
Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni performs Umrah at Makkah; check out pictures from his holy visit
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisieky Pyaar Meiin: Savi has her own challenges; Reeva is not needed as a hurdle – Audience Verdict