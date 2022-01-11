Tit-for-Tat! Varun Sood’s befitting reply for Divya Agarwal not entering Bigg Boss 15 is a MUST READ

MUMBAI: Varun Sood defended his girlfriend Divya Agarwal and revealed that she got a call from the Bigg Boss 15 team about why they did not want her on the show. His tweet comes after Shamita Shetty mocked her on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode and said that she was not even offered Bigg Boss 15.

“One tweet pls @VSood12 with tag DIVYA DOESN’T NEED BB15,” a fan wrote. Varun replied, “Why should I state the obvious? 1. Why should she compete with people she has already defeated once? 2. Her web series started immediately after BB OTT. 3. The makers called her and told her that she has already won and they don’t want to send her in with people who haven’t.”

Another person refused to buy the explanation and tweeted, “Yes bro....this is just like if she has got an Alto why would she want a BMW. Angoor nahi mile to khatte hai (It is a case of sour grapes).” Varun replied, “And eating a lot of grapes causes acidity. Should know when to stop.”

Divya won Bigg Boss OTT, a digital spin-off of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Karan Johar. Many of her co-contestants on the show, including Shamita, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat, went on Bigg Boss 15. Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik are still in the race.

Credit: Hindustan Times