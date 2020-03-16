Title - Exclusive! "I feel that your 70% of fitness depends on diet", says Krutika Desai on her fitness regime

MUMBAI: Krutika Desai, who was seen as Radhika in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, recently bid adieu to the show. We had updated readers that Krutika is back on TV with Yeh Hai Chahatein. And was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Dhami Kapoor in a negative lead character.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Krutika revealed about fitness regime that she follows to be fit.

Tell us the diet regime you follow!

For my fitness concerns, I eat only homemade food which is prepared by my mom. I avoid eating outside but if I ate then I eat something healthy. I avoid cheese and butter, I eat Paneer-Dahi-cream, Ragi, corn, morning tea with cookies, dosa, upma, uttappam, coconut water, balanced lunch, spinach, light dinner and also I avoid snacks. I avoid eating Chinese, rest all I eat, as I am a foodie.

Any particular exercise you follow?

Honestly, I do not get time to go to gym, so I feel that your 70% of fitness depends on diet. But alternate day, I do free stretching, yoga and certain exercises by myself.

Tell us about your "me-time".

Well, my "me-time" consists of listening to high vibration music, soulful music, romantic music, enjoying floral shower, doing body massage, getting spiritual time with God, chanting and if not all this, then relax or engage myself in social media.

