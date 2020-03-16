Title - Exclusive! "I feel that your 70% of fitness depends on diet", says Krutika Desai on her fitness regime

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Krutika revealed about the fitness regime that she follows to be fit.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 14:39
Exclusive! "I feel that your 70% of fitness depends on diet", says Krutika Desai on her fitness regime

MUMBAI: Krutika Desai, who was seen as Radhika in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, recently bid adieu to the show. We had updated readers that Krutika is back on TV with Yeh Hai Chahatein. And was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Dhami Kapoor in a negative lead character.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Krutika revealed about fitness regime that she follows to be fit.

Also read: Exclusive! I am getting offers to play the parallel lead, but I’m not taking them up: Krutika Desai on her plans after Sasural Simar Ka

Tell us the diet regime you follow!

For my fitness concerns, I eat only homemade food which is prepared by my mom. I avoid eating outside but if I ate then I eat something healthy. I avoid cheese and butter, I eat Paneer-Dahi-cream, Ragi, corn, morning tea with cookies, dosa, upma, uttappam, coconut water, balanced lunch, spinach, light dinner and also I avoid snacks. I avoid eating Chinese, rest all I eat, as I am a foodie.

Any particular exercise you follow?

Honestly, I do not get time to go to gym, so I feel that your 70% of fitness depends on diet. But alternate day, I do free stretching, yoga and certain exercises by myself.

Also read:Sasural Simar Ka 2: Exclusive! Reyansh goes missing during his haldi ceremony, what will Simar and Aarav do?

Tell us about your "me-time".

Well, my "me-time" consists of listening to high vibration music, soulful music, romantic music, enjoying floral shower, doing body massage, getting spiritual time with God, chanting and if not all this, then relax or engage myself in social media.

Good luck, Krutika!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Colors Sasural Simar Ka 2 Simar Aarav Badi Maa Reema Vivaan Avinash Mukherjee Tanya Sharma Karan Sharma TellyChakkar Krutika Desai exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 14:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! This is how team Anupamaa bid adieu to Paras Kalnawat post his exit from the show
MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat's sudden exit from Star Plus' drama series Anupamaa came as a huge shocker for the audience. The...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Superb! Preesha defends Prem aka Rudraksh, lashes out at Armaan
MUMBA: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Channa Mereya: Disgusting! Aditya humiliates Ginni, Darji comes to latter’s rescue
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Aww! Vidhi wins Dev's stiff heart with her innocence and honest nature
MUMBAI: We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront of bringing its viewers a wholesome dose of entertainment...
EXCLUSIVE! Sheezan M Khan reveals what made him add the name 'Baba' to his Instagram handle ahead of the launch of his upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI : Sheezan M Khan is all set for his upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul which is set to hit the small...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Mohit Malik taunts Rohit Shetty; the ace director has a sassy reply
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Here’s how Alia Bhatt maintains her svelte figure
Amazing! Here’s how Alia Bhatt maintains her svelte figure
Latest Video