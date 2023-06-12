TMKOC welcomes Monaz Mevawalla as Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 15:19
Monaz Mevawalla

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most beloved Hindi General Entertainment Shows, welcomes Monaz Mevawalla as Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi. TMKOC has been a household favourite, capturing the hearts of audiences with its engaging storytelling and endearing characters.

Creator and Producer of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi, extended a warm welcome to Monaz, stating, "We are delighted to have Monaz Mevawalla. Her talent and passion for acting will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the character and the show. We welcome her wholeheartedly to the TMKOC family. Her portrayal is anticipated to bring a new dimension to the already beloved series, captivating audiences with her performance."

Expressing her enthusiasm, Actor Monaz Mevawalla shared, "I am thrilled and proud to be part of the TMKOC family. I love the role and am grateful to Mr. Modi for this opportunity. I'll put all my energy and heart into this character. Having previously worked with Mr. Modi, I love his passion and dedication for every TMKOC member for the past 15 years. I’m sure that all the TMKOC fans will shower me their love and support.”

Monaz will bring her unique flair and energy to Mrs. Roshan's character and further enrich the viewing experience for fans across the nation.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3900 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Hindi General Entertainment Monaz Mevawalla Roshan Singh Sodhi Asit Modi Mrs. Roshan Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama YouTube Asit Kumarr Modi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 15:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MasterChef Season 8: Shocking! Nidhi gets eliminated meet the top four finalist of the show
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various...
What! When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogynistic films due to his ‘value system’, Netizens react on viral video
MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they...
High Drama: Amruta stops Rajveer and Nimrit’s engagement in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!
MUMBAI: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV has recently gone on-air and seems like it has already made a place in the...
Chand Jalne Laga: Shocking! Angry Deva burst on Tara by destroying everything
MUMBAI: Presenting such a passionate love story, COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ traces the journey of two...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Big Drama! Reyansh stunned by Aradhana's desire to begin a new life with Jay
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
TMKOC welcomes Monaz Mevawalla as Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most beloved Hindi General Entertainment Shows, welcomes Monaz...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
What! When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogynistic films due to his ‘value system’, Netizens react on viral video
Latest Video
Related Stories
MasterChef Season 8
MasterChef Season 8: Shocking! Nidhi gets eliminated meet the top four finalist of the show
Rohit Chandel
Exclusive! Dhawal’s feelings and emotions should be in control: Rohit Chandel on his character in Pandya Store
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Check out the nominated contestants for this week one of them to get eliminated during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Shrenu
Wow! Shrenu Parikh gives a glimpse of her fun Sangeet prep ahead of her wedding to fiance Akshay Mahtre, check it out
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Must Read: Reasons that makes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stand out and top the BARC charts week by week?
Rubina Dilaik
Surprising! Rubina Dilaik opens up about losing several brand collaborations due to pregnancy; Says ‘So many brands pulled out after…’