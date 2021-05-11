TMKOC: #WeSupportMunmunDutta is trending on Twitter for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta aka Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ruling the headlines.

Owing to a video in which she used the word 'bhangi', she has been mired in a controversy. Netizens were furious as Munmun 'bhangi' in her latest YouTube video and demanded her arrest. She later released a statement apologising for the same and blamed it on language barrier. Now, her fans have come out in her support and are trending #WeSupportMunmunDutta.

A fan of Munmun Dutta wrote, "You can't judge a person just because of a stupid mistake and no one makes mistakes intentionally

@moonstar4u #WeSupportMunmunDutta." Another wrote, "She just said "bhangi" unintentionally and they are abusing her without knowing the truth...we support you @moonstar4u #WeSupportMunmunDutta." One called it as cyber bullying and wrote, "What people doing with @moonstar4u is also considered as cyber bullying. I stand with Munmun Dutta!!!! WeSupportMunmunDutta."

What people doing with @moonstar4u is also considered as cyber bullying. I stand with Munmun Dutta!!!! #WeSupportMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/crg9fV7k58 — Salik Zafar (@salikzafar_) May 11, 2021

You can't judge a person just because of a stupid mistake and no one makes mistakes intentionally @moonstar4u#WeSupportMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/7vaChFn467 — (@AKHILLEUS_99) May 11, 2021

Didn’t she apologise ? So why is this topic being so cruel against her #WeSupportMunmunDutta @moonstar4u pic.twitter.com/4LSOBdYMWU — Roy (@avdhesh_roy) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, in her apology letter, Munmun wrote, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation."

