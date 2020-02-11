TMKOC's Palak Sidhwani AKA Sonu makes her TikTok debut; shares an amazing video

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen. The daily has been running on the TV screens for almost 11 years now and is very much popular among the fans. Each character of the show has become a household name now.

Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has managed to win hearts with her performance in the show.

The lovely actress sports a girl-next-door look in the show and everyone simply loves it.

It's just been a while when Palak replaced Nidhi Bhanushali in the show. The actress has already garnered a huge fan following, all thanks to her sweet and beautiful looks.

Palak enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and it’s all because of her strong social media presence. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeps posting all the latest updates from her personal and professional life.

And now, Palak has finally made her TikTok debut. The actress posted her first TikTok video where she is sharing the frame with her brother.

Palak's first TikTok video is quite impressive and we simply loved her confidence.

Take a look at the post:

What do you think about Palak's first TikTok video? Tell us in the comment section below.