TMKOC's Palak Sidhwani to surprise her fans; shares BTS pictures

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen. The daily has been running on the TV screens for almost 11 years and is very much popular among the fans. Each character of the show has become a household name now.

With time, many actors bid adieu to the show for various reasons and were then replaced by new actors. One of them is Sonu Bhide whose character was got replaced with Palak Sidhwani. Nidhi Bhanushali previously played the role of Sonu. Well, Palak too has successfully managed to impress the viewers with her amazing acting skills and beauty.

The young diva enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her amazing posts.

And now, there's good news for all Palak fans as the actress is all set to surprise the viewers with her upcoming project.

Palak shared a few BTS pictures of the same and we are all curious.

Take a look at the pictures:

It seems Palak is doing a photo shoot. The actress looks extremely beautiful and glamorous. We can't wait to see Palak disclosing other details about her upcoming project.

What do you think about Palak's photos? Tell us in the comments.