Today’s generation can really benefit from these shows: Rahul on Ramayan and Mahabharat reruns

MUMBAI: Recently, hit shows such as Ramayan, Circus, and Mahabharat are being reaired on TV with the aim to entertain the audience during the 21-day lockdown. Actor Rahul Sharma speaks up on how the generation today can benefit from watching them.

He said, 'These shows are historical. I have grown up watching these shows and they have helped me gain a different kind of perspective in life, a basic ideology about life. So, when you telecast these kinds of shows, firstly people will work on their Hindi and secondly, they will understand our culture, the kind of ideology we share from our ancient times. They will understand the thought process of

Ram and Krishna. I think today’s generation can really benefit from these shows.'

The actor, who is a part of Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, added, 'I am not sure how much they will connect to these shows though. I feel if we expose our children to these kinds of shows, it will be great for their mental health. It will create a good impact on them.'

