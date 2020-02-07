Tony Kakkar officially announces Neha Kakkar's wedding with Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have been making headlines for their on-screen love. Aditya has often expressed his love for her on the sets of Indian Idol 11 and stated he is all set to marry sensational singer Neha Kakkar on Valentine’s Day. Well, we all know that it is just for fun but the show has gained high TRPs out of the same.

Recently, Aditya, Tony Kakkar and Neha were seen having a gala time in Goa. Now, Tony Kakkar has shared a fun-loving video on his Instagram account announcing Neha and Aditya's wedding while making an announcement of her upcoming single track. He captioned the video, 'So much Fun Goa Beach Out on 10th feb'. In the clip, Tony is seen saying, '14th Feb ko inki shaadi hai, inke single rehte rehte phele mein mera single shoot karloon'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE