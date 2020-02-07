News

Tony Kakkar officially announces Neha Kakkar's wedding with Aditya Narayan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 11:55 AM

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have been making headlines for their on-screen love. Aditya has often expressed his love for her on the sets of Indian Idol 11 and stated he is all set to marry sensational singer Neha Kakkar on Valentine’s Day. Well, we all know that it is just for fun but the show has gained high TRPs out of the same.

Recently, Aditya, Tony Kakkar and Neha were seen having a gala time in Goa. Now, Tony Kakkar has shared a fun-loving video on his Instagram account announcing Neha and Aditya's wedding while making an announcement of her upcoming single track. He captioned the video, 'So much Fun Goa Beach Out on 10th feb'. In the clip, Tony is seen saying, '14th Feb ko inki shaadi hai, inke single rehte rehte  phele mein mera single shoot karloon'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 11, Valentine’s Day, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang's screening was a starry affair!

Malang's screening was a starry affair!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here