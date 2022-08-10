"Tony Kakkar wrote ‘Humsafar’ not just for lovers, but for all kinds of relationships" shares Neha Kakkar complimenting Sonakshi Kar's performance on Sony Tv's Indian Idol 13

MUMBAI :This weekend, 'Indian Idol - Season 13' on Sony Entertainment Television completes the milestone of 50 episodes! The Sunday episode is the 'Romance Special' that hosts the entertainment industry's most romantic couple, Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Amidst brilliant performances by the Top 8 contestants, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata will perform the songs 'Mile Ho Tum Humko' and 'Oh Humsafar' from the films 'Fever' and Neha Kakkar's album 'Frolic' to spice up the special episode.
 
Neha Kakkar compliments Sonakshi Kar on her heartwarming performance of ‘Humsafar’ and said, "You sang this song beautifully. My brother, Tony Kakkar wrote this song not just for lovers, but for all kinds of relationships. It is important to perform this song with the right emotions, and your emotions were evident in your voice."
 
Be sure to tune into Indian Idol 13 this Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

