TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! Anjali Tatrari and Fahmaan Khan's fun banter about Tweety Lip Balm is unmissable

Neela will hear the conversation and would get shocked that Imlie is trying to set up Arpita with Sundar and she vouches to not let Imlie be successful in her plans. It will be interesting to see what will be Neela’s next move and how would Aryan react to this development. Will he accept Arpita and Sundar’s relationship?
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 03:17
MUMBAI: Fans were all hearts for Fahmaan and Anjali in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, in their America track which was actually shot in Dubai, fans really wanted to see them as a potential couple. Be it Amber and Guneet or Nia's bonds fans were all hearts for the duos.

Also read; WOW! Anjali Tatrari on her views on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan sequel: I think there's a lot more we can do with Niya's character, fans are crazy about it

Well, as we know Fahmaan is currently essaying the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie and the character is much adored by the audience. Recently, in a QnA session, a fan asked Anjali to share an unseen picture of Fahmaan from their shoot days and Fahmaan opened up about their tweety lip balm moment while sharing the post, check out their conversation:   

Also read: Unmissable! Check out the first look of Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan from the Beauty Pageant

Sumbul Touqeer Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie aryalie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
