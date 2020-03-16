TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! Anjali Tatrari and Fahmaan Khan's fun banter about Tweety Lip Balm is unmissable

MUMBAI: Fans were all hearts for Fahmaan and Anjali in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, in their America track which was actually shot in Dubai, fans really wanted to see them as a potential couple. Be it Amber and Guneet or Nia's bonds fans were all hearts for the duos.

Well, as we know Fahmaan is currently essaying the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie and the character is much adored by the audience. Recently, in a QnA session, a fan asked Anjali to share an unseen picture of Fahmaan from their shoot days and Fahmaan opened up about their tweety lip balm moment while sharing the post, check out their conversation:

Currently, in Imlie, Imlie will ask Arpita about her feelings for Sundar, she would ask her if takes him as a friend only, or something more than that. Arpita replies that she is confused and doesn’t know what to say, Imlie tells her that if she likes him then she will help in getting them together and she shouldn't think of Aryan or anyone else as this is her life and only she has the right to make a decision. But unfortunately, Neela will hear the conversation and would get shocked that Imlie is trying to set up Arpita with Sundar and she vouches to not let Imlie be successful in her plans. It will be interesting to see what will be Neela’s next move and how would Aryan react to this development will he accept Arpita and Sundar’s relationship?

