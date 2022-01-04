Too Hot! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed sets the internet on fire with her bold looks

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed on Monday dropped a sizzling hot picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a bold black outfit. She looked gorgeous in the black cut-out dress that she was wearing in the short clip.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “who’s sexy?” Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One of the trolls wrote, “Mental health issues he us ka doctor ko check kirwaoo.” Another wrote, “Ye kis chuhe ka kaam hai.” One social media user wrote, “Sexy ni wahiyat aurat ho tum Allah tumko Hidayat de.”

Also Read: Weird! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed and All her Bizarre looks! CHECK OUT THE PICTURES!

Meanwhile, a few people praised the actress. One of them wrote, “So pretty eyes and sweet looks also cute smile and cool looks like a barbie doll also sexy dress up also sexy pose also sexy moves.”

Another mentioned, “Such a bold and brave girl who has the power to show her beauty to society and prove that freedom is fundamental rights and nobody takes down in the name of religion, faith, and society. Hats off bravo girl.”

Also Read: Gossip! Urfi Javed grabs the limelight with her lovebites in her recent Instagram post

Urfi Javed recently opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. As she wrote in a social media post, "I have felt that the only way out of this mess is to end my life a few times in my life.". It was a mess. I felt like a loser who didn't deserve to live because of a failed career, failed relationships, and no money.

Credit: DNA