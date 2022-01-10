TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Check out Abhimanyu and Akshara's sizzling chemistry

MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are ruling hearts with their stellar performances.

Abhimanyu and Akshara are played by the actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda respectively. Fans are just in love with them. And are rooting them to get together soon. As we know that on-screen the couple is slaying with their impeccable performances but off-screen we see their friendship with each other is much loved. Here is a super sizzling video of their love-filled moments that is a treat to watch.

In the upcoming episode, Akshara is brought to the Birla hospital and Abhimanyu has been called and he is in shock to see Akshara in such a bad condition. Akshara's condition turns worse. Abhimanyu is called to do the surgery for Akshara. Looking at her on the stretcher losing her life Abhimanyu breaks down and cries inconsolably.

Aarohi and Mahima come to know about Akshara's condition. Mahima rushes to the operation theatre to help Abhimanyu in the surgery. Abhimanyu has shattered so badly that he is unable to even hold the scalpel. Mahima tells Abhimanyu to consider Akshara as a patient who is critical and needs attention. She asks him if he loves Akshara and he says yes. Will he be able to save the love of his life or lose her?

