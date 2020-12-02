Top 10 most-searched shows of 2020 on YAHOO has been revealed, Check for deets

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah claimed the top spot on Yahoo’s annual list of the most searched films and TV shows of the year. The sitcom revolving around a Gujarati family has beaten other reality shows like Bigg Boss and Mirzapur.

The list, which was unveiled on Tuesday, also includes mythological epics Mahabharat in the second spot and Ramayan in the fourth spot as both shows were rerun during the coronavirus-induced lockdown earlier this year.

In the third spot is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara. The romantic drama, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, broke viewership records for Disney+Hotstar, the streaming platform claimed in a tweet less than 24 hours after the film’s release. The record was subsequently broken by Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii.

Sushant was the most searched celebrity of 2020, according to Yahoo.

The Kapil Sharma Show claimed the fifth spot on the list while Tiger Shroff’s action film Baaghi 3 came in the sixth spot. The film’s theatrical run ended abruptly because of the pandemic. In an interview, Tiger had expressed his disappointment by saying, “I am half disappointed because our hard work couldn’t reach it's potential. However, I am satisfied because the bigger picture is the safety of our people and the government has made amazing decisions to follow that through. Let’s see, once the situation settles, perhaps we may re-release.”.

Bigg Boss was the seventh most searched title of the year. The show is currently airing its 14th season, with Salman Khan as host.

Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D managed to complete its theatrical run earlier this year and came in the eight spot.

Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi which released on Amazon Prime Video stood at the ninth spot and the list was rounded-off by Amazon’s flagship Indian series Mirzapur, which released it's long-awaited second season this year.

Credit: Hindustan Times