Top 10 unique roles and look of Sangeeta Kapure till now

Sangeeta Kapure is a graceful and talented actor when it comes to acting and career. Sangeeta has done and a lot of different roles in the past 15 years. While Sangeeta is at her zenith of career these days with top-rated teleserial 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke', she has worked in many popular television shows prior to this too. And these shows were equally loved by the audience.

Have a look at the number of looks in Television shows Sangeeta Kapure has worked in:

1. Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara – Vish Ya Amrit was an Indian supernatural series that aired on Colors TV from 3 December 2018, Sangeeta’s character name was Netra which was the negative character. Check out Sangeeta’s look from the show:



2. Kaliren - Kaliren was a romantic drama television show, in which Sangeeta did a cameo for some episodes although it was a very subtle and key role in the show, her character’s name was Gurumaa. Have a look at the picture:



3. Om Namo Narayana: This was Sangeeta’s first-ever television show, which was based on Shrimad Bhagwat, Vishnu Purana, Koorma Purana, and many other known Indian scriptures. It is a devotional program based on Lord Narayana (Vishnu) on Sahara Channel. Check out the devotional look of Sangeeta Kapure.



4. Devo K Dev Mahadev: Devo Ke Dev Mahadev was a successful television show which garnered a lot of ratings. Sangeeta was playing the character of Manthra which one of her most favorite characters until now.



5. Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil: In this show, Sangeeta was playing the character of Drashti Dhami’s “Bhabhi” who lived in Europe. Her character was that of a very cunning and selfish woman. But off-screen these picture are proof that Drashti and Sangeeta had some snuggle time on the sets of the show!



6. Qubool Hain: This show was Sangeeta Kapure’s favorite show as it was very close to her heart. In Qubool hai, Sangeeta was playing the character of an elder sister to Surbhi Jyoti, who stayed in America.



7. Swara Raje… Sarvaggun Sampanna - According to Sangeeta this show has given her a lot of fun memories working with Balaji Productions and her co-actors, this showed her the path to success. Sangeeta once again played the negative character in Sarwagun Sampanna.



8. Sangharsh – Sangharsh was Sangeeta’s first Marathi movie where she played the role of a journalist. Sangeeta said, Being a Maharashtrian my dad was really happy to see me in a Marathi movie.



9. Kalash Ek Vishwas – This story was about the young girl who was a devotee of Ambe Maa. This character was very close to Sangeeta, her name of the character was Rekha. Before this television show, Sangeeta played many negative character and because of Rekha’s character, the audience got to see another side of Sangeeta’s way of work.



10. Savitri Ek Prem Kahani: Savitri is an Indian television drama show, which aired on Life OK, in this show Sangeeta was playing the character of a Queen and a Dancer.



Sangeeta Kapure has also worked in popular Television shows like Har Mod Par on Sahara, Tere Liye on StarPlus, Choti Bahu on Zee T.V, Ramayan on Imagine T.V, Mahabharat 9X, Jo Ishq Ki Marzi who Rab Ki Marzi on Sahara Channel and Mahima Shani Dev Ki.

In 15 years in the television industry, she has expressed her views on her long journey in the industry. All the character has helped her grow and make a space in the heart of the audience. Sangeeta is now seen in the television show ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke’ as Nidhi Rajvansh which is a comical role and the viewers are loving her.