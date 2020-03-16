TORTURE ALERT! Yash's torturous side to leave Jasmine shivering in fear in Colors' Udaariyaan

The plot then takes an unexpected U-turn when Naaz and Nehmat unintentionally enrol at the same school. Naaz and Nehmat's story thus mirrors that of Jasmine and Tejo. Tejo is aware that Nehmat is not Jasmine's child, but she is still unaware of the facts.

 

Jasmine shivering

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Also read: Udaariyaan: OMG! Tejo falls in Jasmine’s trap, screams for Fateh’s help

We exclusively revealed about the show going off-air soon and Kevina Tak who was seen in Choti Sarrdaarni joins the cast. The show is all set to take a 5-year leap by bringing the actress as Fateh and Tejo's daughter. A source close to the show revealed this leap shall call for the ending of the show. Although the ending hasn't been written yet it is surely going to be dearly missed.

We had earlier revealed that a few members from the Virk and Sandhu family shall soon bid adieu to the show before they hit the leap, still the list of who all shall be leaving is not revealed yet but it is confirmed that the story may take a 360-degree turn post the leap. 

We will soon see Janmashtami's celebration in the show, with Nehmat, Candy and Dilraaj while in Canada, Jasmine comes to know that she is pregnant with Yash's child. What will happen next in the show, Jasmine is facing a lot of torture from Yash and his mother and we got our hands on a BTS where we see how Jasmine gets tortured by Yash in the kitchen, check it out:


The plot then takes an unexpected U-turn when Naaz and Nehmat unintentionally enrol at the same school. Naaz and Nehmat's story thus mirrors that of Jasmine and Tejo. Tejo is aware that Nehmat is not Jasmine's child, but she is still unaware of the facts.

Also read: Oh No! Isha Malviya aka Jasmine gets injured on the sets of Udaariyan

Udaariyaan Colors tv
