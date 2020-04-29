Tragic Loss to ‘Artistic World’: Sidharth Shukla on Irrfan Khan’s demise

MUMBAI: Sad news for the die-hard fans of Irrfan Khan! The actor, who made a strong place in the hearts of film buffs with his powerful acting, is no more.

The veteran actor has passed away. He was 54.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to twitter to express his thoughts on Irrfan’s untimely death. Sidharth’s tweet states that the news was shocking for him just like it was for several others.

Sidharth on Twitter wrote: Shocked to hear the demise of Irrfan Khan… that’s a tragic loss to the ‘Artistic World'! How unpredictable is life! Rest in Peace!!

Have a look at the tweet:

Sidharth’s tweet is followed by many comments from the fans who adored Irrfan Khan and his line of work. The fans are praying that his departed soul rest in peace.

Homi Adjani’s Angrezi Medium was Irrfan’s last movie which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

May his soul rest in peace!