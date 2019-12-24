Trailer of Netflix Original series Jamtara out!

MUMBAI: The trailer of a new web series on bank and ATM frauds titled Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is out and gives a sneak peek into the dark underbelly of small-town fraudsters in India. The series is titled after a town in Jharkhand which is revealed to be India’s phishing capital. The trailer begins with small-town boys mimicking a girl’s voice as and calling unsuspecting people and asking them to share their ATM card numbers and pins.

It’s difficult to see them conning so many innocent victims with their convincing dialects and voices. The series aims to capture the dark side of the internet, the cocktail of opportunity and motivation that lead ordinary people into the world of crime. The series has an ensemble cast of Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Sparsh Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Anshuman Pushkar. Talking about the film’s concept, Jamtara director Soumendra Padhi said, 'The issue of phishing is so common and yet so underrepresented in the media.'

He has been to Jamtara and spoken to multiple people about how these scams are pulled off the stories are so real and yet so unbelievable that he wants to share it with the world. Based on true-crime incidents, the series required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives. He also that he is very excited to collaborate with Netflix to take this story from a small town in India to audiences around the world.