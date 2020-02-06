News

Trailer of Zee 5’s 'Operation Parindey' will leave you wanting more

06 Feb 2020 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: Operation Parindey is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom franchise, it stars Rucha Inamdar, Amit Sadh, Rahul Dev, Kunal Kumar and Amit Gaur in key roles.

The film is based on one of the most controversial jailbreaks in the history of India. It will let the viewers dig deeper into the actual events that surrounded the jailbreak at that time.

The makers have released the trailer on social media. They captioned it as, “Will a master plan, that began with a jailbreak, end up to be the most epic chase? Witness the unmissable face-off between the mastermind Monty Singh and SP Abhinav Mathur in #OperationParindey”.

Check out the trailer here:

Operation Parindey will premiere on 28 February on Zee 5. Are you excited to watch the film? Hit the comment section below.

 

