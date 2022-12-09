Travel Diaries! Anushka Sen’s fun-filled trip with her family will make you want to pack your bags and leave for a trip right away

The diva adores exploring different cities and countries around the globe. She recently visited Paris, Switzerland, Italy, France and rest of the Europe and more.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Anushka Sen has made a mark in the entertainment industry. The diva is now set to be part of the Korean Entertainment industry. The actress was last seen in Hungama Play's Swaanng, and viewers praised her work there. Baal Veer and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are two of the TV programmes and reality shows that she has appeared on. Now, she is all set to mark her appearance in the Korean film industry as well.  

Here are some of her amazing pictures that will leave you craving a vacation! Check it out:

Aren’t the pictures really adventurous?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Till then for more updates, news and gossip stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com.


 

